More seasonable temperatures for a brief few days

Another below average day in the Valley. Temperatures only getting to the mid 40s with scattered clouds through afternoon.

The work week starts more seasonable in the low 50s but trails off into the 40s and upper 30s for the second half of the week.

Rain chances lie on late Monday into Tuesday — isolated. A better chance for showers, both rain and some snow flurries Wednesday night through Friday.