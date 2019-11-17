WATCH: Warmer weather ahead

A warmer day today, with abundant sunshine!

Highs in the mid 40s today and much of the coming week. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a passing front Monday. A few spotty showers will be around for the start of the work week, some wet snow even potentially mixing in on Tuesday.

Best chance for rain and some wintry mix will be Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers midday while highs are near 50 become a mix overnight. Snow accumulation not really expected, and wintry mix shouldn’t stick with afternoon highs well above freezing.