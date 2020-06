More sun than clouds to start the day as temperatures hover near 60. This afternoon highs just shy of 80 with a few showers or storms popping up midday. The heat kicks in Friday with highs in the low 80s and a cold front approaches Friday night. Showers and storms likely Saturday, a few on the gusty and strong side possible. The showers dwindle Sunday.

Next Monday, we start the week with sunny skies highs in the low 80s and stay there through midweek with only an isolated shower threat Tuesday.