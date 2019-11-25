WATCH: Warmer temperatures to start the workweek

(WKBN) – Southernly winds will be persistent over the next couple OF days and nights. This means our highs and lows will be above normal for a change. Mostly clear skies early tonight with temperatures falling to the lower 30s before rebounding into the mid and upper 30s by Monday morning.

Clouds will also return to the Valley overnight as a weak system skirts to our north. We will stay dry but we will see the clouds associated with this system on Monday. Highs on Monday will be around 50 degrees in the afternoon. Staying mild under partly cloudy skies, we will have overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Even warmer on Tuesday with temperatures to around 55 degrees under partly sunny skies. Rain returns late on Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. It will be breezy and soggy for Wednesday but staying mild with highs in the mid-50s before dropping as a low-pressure system moves through the Valley.

Once this system moves eastward by Wednesday night, colder air will filter in the region. We could have a few lake effect snow flurries, mainly in the morning, along with much colder temperatures. Highs on Thanksgiving and Friday will struggle to reach the lower 40s. More sunshine on Friday and slightly warmer.

Watching a system to develop that could potentially develop into a very large raiN/snow system for NEXT weekend. Right now the computer models are still trying to get a grip on the timing and more importantly — the TYPE of precipitation. Right now, it looks like a wintry mix along with rain to snow is all possible for next Saturday and Sunday. Check back for the latest update on this system as the week unfolds.