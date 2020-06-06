WATCH: Warm and sunny weekend

High pressure and sunshine for your weekend weather. Highs will be near 80 this afternoon as clouds decrease. Overnight, windows open weather in the low 50s with less humidity.

Sunday will be slightly cooler in the low 70s but the sunshine continues.

Temperatures will climb back in to near 80 Monday and 90 Tuesday with continued high pressure. By Wednesday, heat humidity crank up and the chance of rain and storms returns. That rain threat lingers through Friday and temperatures turn cooler in the 70s.