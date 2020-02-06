WATCH: Update on wintry mix expected overnight

TONIGHT: Wintry mix likely. Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet and some snow. Ice could add up to trace to a tenth of an inch. A coating of sleet and snow possible. (100%)

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (100%)

High: 39 Low: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain to a wintry mix to snow showers through the evening. Snow accumulation of an inch or two into the early morning. (100%)

Low: 24

FRIDAY: Snow showers likely. (90%)

High: 30 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or into the evening. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 17