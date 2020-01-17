WATCH: Update on the weekend winter storm

Snow to a wintry mix this weekend; becoming windy, too

Weekend storm:

Expect snow to develop through the second half of the night with up to 2″ possible by morning.

Snow will continue through the early part of the morning with another 2″ to 4″ possible before a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain develop as warmer air pushes in.

The snow amount will depend on how quickly your location mixes to freezing rain or sleet. The longer it takes, the more snow you will see.

Warmer temperatures move in through the afternoon with rain or snow showers.

Gusty wind will develop into the late part of the day and Saturday night. Gusts to 30 mph or higher will be possible.

Turning colder Saturday night and Sunday with gusty wind and snow showers. Wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Watch the video above for a detailed look at this storm.