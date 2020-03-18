Watch: Update on the rain and storm threat

Gusty wind developing with rain and storms into Friday

TONIGHT: Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms. (100%)

Low: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (90% PM)

High: 66 Low: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with scattered thunderstorms. Gust wind possible with stronger storms. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)

Low: 62

FRIDAY: Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms. Falling temperatures late day. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)

High: 67 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 23