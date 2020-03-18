Watch: Update on the rain and storm threat

TONIGHT: Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms. (100%)
Low: 45
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (90% PM)
High: 66 Low: 45
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with scattered thunderstorms. Gust wind possible with stronger storms. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)
Low: 62
FRIDAY: Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms. Falling temperatures late day. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)
High: 67 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 23