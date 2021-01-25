Watch: Update on overnight wintry mix

A large winter storm system will push through our region into your Tuesday. Look for a wintry mix overnight and into Tuesday. Any ice accumulation is expected to be light.
Tonight: Wintry mix developing. Snow showers mixing with freezing rain or sleet. Little snow or ice accumulation expected. A glaze possible through the morning.
Low: 28
Tuesday: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)
High: 38
Tuesday night: Chance for snow showers. May mix with rain early. Little snow accumulation. (60%)
Low: 26
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 26