Watch: Update on overnight wintry mix

A light mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain in the forecast

A large winter storm system will push through our region into your Tuesday. Look for a wintry mix overnight and into Tuesday. Any ice accumulation is expected to be light.

Tonight: Wintry mix developing. Snow showers mixing with freezing rain or sleet. Little snow or ice accumulation expected. A glaze possible through the morning.

Low: 28

Tuesday: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)

High: 38

Tuesday night: Chance for snow showers. May mix with rain early. Little snow accumulation. (60%)

Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 26