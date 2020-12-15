WATCH: Update on how much snow you can expect from Winter Storm

A winter storm will push toward the East Coast Wednesday into Wednesday Night. This storm will bring snow to our region from late Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

Snow will add up through Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 3 inches. Another 3 to 5 inches will be possible into Wednesday night. The heaviest snow is expected to be along and southeast of a route 62 line. Lighter totals are expected to the northwest. Watch the latest update in the video above.

What to Expect:

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Mid 20’s

Wednesday: Snow Develops

6 to 10AM – Cloudy and cool

10AM to Noon – Snow showers develop

Noon to 5PM – Snow likely

5PM to Midnight – Heavy/Moderate Snow

Midnight to 3AM Thur – Snow showers tapering off

3AM Thur to 7AM Thur – Chance for a snow shower or pocket of freezing drizzle

