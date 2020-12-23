WATCH: Update on Christmas Eve Winter storm

TONIGHT: Rain developing. Gusty wind possible. (100%)
Low: 42
THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late day. Up to 1″ into early evening. (100%)
High: 49(falling)
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Snow likely. Heavy at times. Another 3 to 6″ possible. (100%)
Low: 16
4 – 7 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts of 8″+ possible in the snowbelt.
FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Additional snow accumulation expected. especially in snowbelt. (60%)
High: 20 Low: 16
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 26 Low: 14
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 16
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30