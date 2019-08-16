WATCH: Turning up the weekend heat

Areas of dense fog this morning. Temperatures work their way towards the 70s and a few peaks of sunshine make their way through the clouds.

This afternoon, skies begin to clear and temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s for highs. Only a small risk for a shower or storm today.

This weekend, a better chance for rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be high in the upper 80s low 90s.

The work week holds more unsettled weather before temperatures slide to the upper 70s and skies dry out.