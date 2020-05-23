WATCH: Turning up the heat for Memorial Day Weekend

Patchy Dense Fog Saturday morning. Temperatures climbing through the 50s.

Saturday afternoon, highs in the mid 70s with an isolated shower possible midday. We continue to turn the dial on the temperatures right to the low and mid 80s for your Memorial Day Weekend. Lots of heat and humidity with the chance for midday showers and storms. No day looking like a washout, but a short lived shower and rumble of thunder possible.

Back to work Tuesday, temperatures continue to soar into the upper 80s. An active weather pattern comes with it, each day at least an isolated shower or storm chance. Temperatures slip back into the upper 70s by next weekend.