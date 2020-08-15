WATCH: Tracking weekend rain chances

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small risk for a shower. (30%)
Low: 63
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late day. (40%)
High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 61
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 62

It won't be as hot this weekend with highs in the low 80s.
