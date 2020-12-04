WATCH: Tracking weekend rain and snow chances

It will be a cloudy stretch of days

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated late day rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

Low: 31



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

High: 38



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 27



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 25



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 26



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 27



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 30



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 32