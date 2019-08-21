Watch: Tracking Thursday’s rain threat

Weather

Much lower heat and humidity on the way

YOUR FORECAST:    

Tonight:  Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm.  (20%)
Low:  65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (60%)
High: 75 

Thursday night:  Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy.  (30%)
Low:  53

Friday:  Partly sunny, less humid.
High:  73  Low: 53

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  76  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High:  79  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny. A chance of showers or storms late (30% PM)
High: 81  Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon.  (40%)
High: 80   Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 84   Low:  62

