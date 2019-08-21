Watch: Tracking Thursday’s rain threat

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 65
Thursday: Mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (60%)
High: 75
Thursday night: Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)
Low: 53
Friday: Partly sunny, less humid.
High: 73 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 52
Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 79 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers or storms late (30% PM)
High: 81 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly
sunny. Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64
Wednesday: Partly
sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 62