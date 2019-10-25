WATCH: Tracking the Weekend Storm

Breaking News
FORECAST:

Friday night:  Mainly cloudy.
Low:  44 

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening.  Gusty wind developing. (90%)
High: 56  

Saturday Night:  Gust with rain likely.  Chance for thunder.  (100%)
Low:  53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind with rain early. (100%)
High: 60  Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 63  Low: 44

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  65  Low:  45

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  56  Low:  44

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  50  Low:  39

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  55  Low:  38

