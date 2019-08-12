WATCH: Tracking the Valley’s next storm system

Today: More humid. Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 86
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy with showers or
storms possible overnight. (40%)
Low: 67
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & humid with scattered showers
and T-Storms. (70%)
High: 79
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower or storm possible (20%)
High: 78 Low: 61
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
Sunday: Sun & Clouds.
High: 86 Low: 65
Monday: Mostly sunny. Warmer.
High: 89 Low: 66