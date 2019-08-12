WATCH: Tracking the Valley’s next storm system

Weather

Rain and storms will become more likely into the day Tuesday

Today: More humid. Partly sunny. (10%)
High:  86

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy & muggy with showers or storms possible overnight. (40%)
Low:  67

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy & humid with scattered showers and T-Storms. (70%)
High:  79  

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (40%)
High:  79  Low:  64

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm possible (20%)
High:  78  Low:  61

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  60

Sunday:  Sun & Clouds.
High:  86   Low:  65

Monday:  Mostly sunny. Warmer.
High: 89    Low:  66

7-Day Forecast