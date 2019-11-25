Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 37
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 37
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing late. Gusty wind toward morning. (60%)
Low: 45
Wednesday: Windy with rain. Gusts to 30mph, or higher. (90%)
High: 58 Low: 45
Thursday:Party sunny.Chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 33
Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 41 Low: 27
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)
High: 45 Low: 29
Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 29
WATCH: Tracking the Mid-Week storm
Dry weather through Tuesday - Windy and wet Wednesday
