WATCH: Tracking the chance for a strong storm Thursday

Hot and humid with showers and storms on the way

Dry weather expected this evening. Lows falling into the mid 60’s.

*Stay Weather Alert Thursday

Look for a warm humid day Thursday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80’s.

The day will start with an isolated shower or storm.

The risk will continue through the morning.

The chance for stronger storms will develop through midday into the afternoon and evening.

Any storm that develops can become strong of severe.

Severe Threat

The main threat is strong wind and heavy rain.

Hail will be possible.

An isolated tornado will be possible with any of the stronger storms.

We will stay warm and humid through the end of the week and into the weekend.