Watch: Tracking storms into the overnight

Muggy conditions continuing one more day

YOUR FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated storm early. Scattered showers T-Storms overnight. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. (70%)

Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers. (60%)

High: 85

WED night: Spotty evening storms and showers, then mostly cloudy. (40%)

Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. Cooler, not as humid. (20%)

High: 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.

High: 74 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 52

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 80 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon.

High: 83 Low: 65