Watch: Tracking storms into the overnight

Muggy conditions continuing one more day

Tonight:  Isolated storm early. Scattered showers T-Storms overnight. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. (70%)
Low:  70

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers. (60%)
High: 85  

WED night:  Spotty evening storms and showers, then mostly cloudy.  (40%)
Low:  61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. Cooler, not as humid. (20%)
High: 75 

Friday:  Mostly sunny, less humid.
High:  74  Low: 53

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High:  80  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon.
High: 83   Low: 65

