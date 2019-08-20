Watch: Tracking storms into the overnight

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: Isolated storm early. Scattered showers T-Storms overnight. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. (70%)
Low: 70
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and
showers. (60%)
High: 85
WED night: Spotty evening storms and showers, then mostly cloudy. (40%)
Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly
cloudy. Small risk for a shower. Cooler, not as humid. (20%)
High: 75
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.
High: 74 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 52
Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 80 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly
sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon.
High: 83 Low: 65