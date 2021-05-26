WATCH: Tracking storm threat hour-by-hour

The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, May 25, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,098,593 (+727) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 58,804 (+126) hospitalizations and 8,075 (+13) ICU admissions. A total of 5,203,340 — or 44.5% of the population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 24,663 from the previous day.