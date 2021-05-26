WATCH: Tracking storm threat hour-by-hour

WEDNESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. (90%)
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance showers or storms, mainly early. (30%)
Low: 48
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 58 Low: 49
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 46
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55