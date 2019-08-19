Watch: Tracking more storms through mid-week

Staying muggy through Wednesday

YOUR FORECAST:    

Tonight:  A few clouds, isolated shower possible early this evening. (20%)
Low:  65

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, humid with isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 87 

TUE night:  Spotty evening storms and showers, then partly cloudy.  (60%)
Low:  67

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers. Muggy. (70%)
High: 85  

Thursday:  AM clouds, PM sun. Cooler and not as humid.
High: 77   Low:  64

Friday:  Mostly sunny, less humid.
High:  76  Low: 55

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  79  Low: 53

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, more humid.
High:  81  Low: 56

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60

