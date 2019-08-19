Watch: Tracking more storms through mid-week

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: A few clouds, isolated shower possible early this evening. (20%)
Low: 65
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid with isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 87
TUE night: Spotty evening storms and showers, then partly cloudy. (60%)
Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers. Muggy. (70%)
High: 85
Thursday: AM clouds, PM sun. Cooler and not as humid.
High: 77 Low: 64
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.
High: 76 Low: 55
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 53
Sunday: Mostly sunny, more humid.
High: 81 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60