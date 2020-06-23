WATCH: Tracking more storms for Tuesday

Muggy conditions for another day

TONIGHT: Isolated rain or storms possible. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Muggy. (40%)

Low: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. (90%)

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. (70%)

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm possible. Less humid. (40%)

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 66