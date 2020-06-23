WATCH: Tracking more storms for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated rain or storms possible. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Muggy. (40%)
Low: 66
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. (90%)
High: 79
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. (70%)
Low: 59
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm possible. Less humid. (40%)
High: 76
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 55
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 63
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 66