Mainly cloudy Tuesday afternoon, highs in the upper 30s. Mid 20s overnight and a wintry mix system around the Wednesday evening rush hour. Icy conditions are possible and then as precipitation turns over to lake enhanced snow several inches are possible.

There is still some uncerntainty with this system so stay weather aware for the close of the week. With a passing cold front, bitter cold temperatures move in for Friday but quickly retreat for the close of the weekend.