Watch: Tracking a few showers or storms Sunday

Temperatures stay warm to start the week

YOUR FORECAST:

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 82



Sunday Night: Isolated shower or storm early then clearing.

Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny early. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 82 Low: 62

Friday: Clouds and sun. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57