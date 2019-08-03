Watch: Tracking a few showers or storms Sunday

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 82
Sunday Night: Isolated shower or storm early then clearing.
Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny early. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 62
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in
the afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 82 Low: 62
Friday: Clouds and sun. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 61
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57