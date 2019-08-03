Watch: Tracking a few showers or storms Sunday

Temperatures stay warm to start the week

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:  59

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 82

Sunday Night: Isolated shower or storm early then clearing.
Low:  60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83  Low: 60

Tuesday:  Partly sunny early. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High:  84  Low:  62

Wednesday:  Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82  Low:  64

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.  (30% PM)
High:  82  Low:  62

Friday:  Clouds and sun. Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  80  Low:  61

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  57

