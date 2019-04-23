Weather

WATCH: The latest timing on today's storm threat

An isolated storm could be strong

Tuesday Headlines:
- Clouds increasing today
- Warming toward 70
- Showers or storms developing through midday
- Scattered showers or storms afternoon
- Some storms may be strong
- Gusty wind and hail possible
- Dry weather returns Tuesday night
- Great weather with more sun Wednesday

