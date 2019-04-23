WATCH: The latest timing on today's storm threat Video

Tuesday Headlines:

- Clouds increasing today

- Warming toward 70

- Showers or storms developing through midday

- Scattered showers or storms afternoon

- Some storms may be strong

- Gusty wind and hail possible

- Dry weather returns Tuesday night

- Great weather with more sun Wednesday

Important weather links:

