WATCH: The latest timing on the Valley’s next winter storm

Weather

Snow and a wintry mix will move in late day and continue through Tuesday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow, wintry mix moving in late day. (40%PM)
High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow with a wintry mix, including freezing rain. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation possible. A light glaze of ice possible. (90%)
Low: 27

TUESDAY: Snow mixing with freezing rain, mainly early. 1 inch of additional accumulation possible.
High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 27 Low: 17

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 14

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 26

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com