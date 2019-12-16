WATCH: The latest timing on the Valley’s next winter storm

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow, wintry mix moving in late day. (40%PM)
High: 37
MONDAY NIGHT: Snow with a wintry mix, including freezing rain. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation possible. A light glaze of ice possible. (90%)
Low: 27
TUESDAY: Snow mixing with freezing rain, mainly early. 1 inch of additional accumulation possible.
High: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 27 Low: 17
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 14
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 20
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 26
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 26