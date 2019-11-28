WATCH: Thanksgiving forecast

A chilly and windy start to Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, not rising much this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts anywhere 15-30 mph this morning, but dying down through the afternoon.

Friday, a cold start in the 20s but warmer in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday night our next system approaches, with some wintry mix possible – rain Sunday and again becoming a wintry mix by Monday morning. Temperatures Sunday expected in the 50s but afternoon highs quickly fall to the mid and upper 30s for the start of the work week.