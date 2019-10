A stray shower possible early, clouds decrease for the afternoon

Outer bands of what was tropical storm Nestor are bringing early clouds or even a stray shower before the lunch hour. Temperatures get to the upper 60s today and clouds decrease.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the mid and upper 40s, making for a comfortable Monday morning commute.

Showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. This could make for a messy morning drive with more moderate downpours.

Cooler air creeps in Tuesday with 50s and low 60s for the rest of the week.