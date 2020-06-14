WATCH: Sunshine and 70s

Starting the mainly sunny but chilly in the 40s. Clouds increase this afternoon and highs make their way to the low 70s. A few showers for the evening and overnight hours that lingers into the start of your work week.

The temperature warm-up starts today and continues all through the work week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday and staying there through next Sunday. The work week however, most days hold a very isolated risk of a shower. By the weekend, a passing front brings the chance of a few showers or storms with highs in the upper 80s.