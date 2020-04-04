WATCH: Sunny start to Saturday

Sunny and cold to start the day. Highs near 60 this afternoon as clouds increase later in the day ahead of a frontal boundary bringing a few spotty showers both late Saturday and early Sunday.

Sunday highs will be in the mid 50s with a few showers possible and mostly cloudy through the afternoon before we clear out and warm up for the start of the week.

Scattered showers through the middle and end of the work week with temperatures steadily in the mid 60s until Friday when we slip into the upper 40s for afternoon highs.