A few storms could pack a punch today, winds gusting into the 40s

Flood warnings for Eagle Creek at Phalanx station and the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg in Trumbull county continue until Monday morning.

A few gusty thunderstorms possible for the Valley today. High temperatures near 70 early in the day, then falling this evening.

A cooler start to the work week, in the 40s. Some spotty shower chances all through next weekend. Most days, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Next weekend we work our way back to the 60s.