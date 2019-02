WATCH: Sunday Evening Weather Update Video

Tonight: A few flurries or spots of freezing drizzle overnight.

Low: 25



Tomorrow: Early morning flurry, freezing drizzle possible, then mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.

High: 29



Monday night: Becoming partly cloudy and very cold.

Low: 12

