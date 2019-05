WATCH: Sunday evening showers, Monday sunshine Video

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

Tonight: Early showers, possible Thunderstorm. Clearing and cooler overnight.

Low: 53

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny with increasing PM Clouds.

High: 77

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and storms overnight.

Low: 59

