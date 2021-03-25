WATCH: Strong winds, rain and storms on the way

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon and evening. Turning gusty. (60% PM)
High: 74
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. Becoming windy. (100%)
Low: 56
FRIDAY: Rain early. Windy. Gusts up to 60 mph. (60% AM)
High: 56 (falling)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 36
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 55 (falling) Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 46
THURSDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 33