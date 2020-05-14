WATCH: Strong storms possible today

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (70%)
High: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (90%)
Low: 60
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (90%)
High: 74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 74
SUNDAY: Scattered for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 54
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 66 Low: 54
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 48
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50