FLOOD WARNING for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 3:45am Monday morning.

Finally, rain has retreated! This weekend, drier skies and more sunshine are the story. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday before we make our way to the 80s on Sunday.

Our next real rain threat arrives Monday with the chance for scattered showers and storms. We stay warm through the work week in the 80s.