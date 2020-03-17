WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day sunshine by afternoon

Warm weather sticks around for the rest of the week

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy skies early with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Decreasing clouds this afternoon.

High: 49

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Colder.

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early. Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. (40%)

High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Scattered rain with a chance of a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 67 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance of thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 68 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Colder

High: 39 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 23

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 48 Low: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 35