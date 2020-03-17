WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day sunshine by afternoon

Breaking News
Warm weather sticks around for the rest of the week

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy skies early with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Decreasing clouds this afternoon.
High:  49  

TONIGHT:  Mainly clear. Colder.
Low:  29

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny early. Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. (40%)
High:  52

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Warm. Scattered rain with a chance of a thunderstorm. (70%)
High:  67  Low:  45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance of thunderstorms.  (70%)
High:  68  Low:  60

SATURDAY:  Clouds and sun. Colder
High:  39  Low:  28

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  43  Low:  23

MONDAY:  Scattered clouds.
High:  48  Low:  23

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)
High:  55  Low:  35

