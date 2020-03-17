WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day sunshine by afternoon

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy skies early with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Decreasing clouds this afternoon.
High: 49
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Colder.
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Sunny early. Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. (40%)
High: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Scattered rain with a chance of a thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance of thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 68 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Colder
High: 39 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 23
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 48 Low: 23
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 35