WATCH: Springlike weekend ahead

Areas of fog this morning. Cooler, dry air mass in place this weekend. Highs will be below the average in the upper 60s today, low 60s on Sunday. The good news is, with these springlike temperatures comes plenty of sunshine.

The work week brings gradually warming temperatures. By Tuesday we will be back in the low 70s but with the chance for showers and storms. That low pressure bringing the rain and storms lingers through Thursday. Friday, skies dry out and temperatures head back into the 80s for the weekend.