High pressure and mild weather are your story as we close out the year. Temperatures not only this weekend, but through the holidays will be above average in the 40s. Overnight lows this weekend in the 20s with clear skies.

Heading toward Christmas, increased clouds Christmas day, but any chance of waking up to a white blanket of snow Christmas morning are very slim.

Our next rain threat lies next weekend. An isolated risk both Friday and Saturday.