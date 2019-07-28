WATCH: Spotty showers for your Sunday

A few raindrops to dodge this Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A warm and humid start to the work week in the upper 80s with high dewpoints. Again, a spotty shower or storm risk mainly in the evening.

A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered rain and storms and cooler temperatures in the low 80s. The day won’t be a complete washout, but there is a good chance to run into rain and some rumbles of thunder.

Midweek, things die down. Temperatures stair step through the low 80s to the upper 80s by the weekend with abundant sunshine.