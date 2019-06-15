WATCH: Soggy Saturday

The rain threat picks up later Saturday evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Mahoning and Trumbull counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Saturday, hit-and-miss light rain showers become scattered to widespread later in the evening, the biggest threat being after 5 p.m.

The rain continues, embedding some thunderstorms on Sunday. These could get gusty and contain heavy downpours.

Monday, another soggy start to the week is expected, and rain is likely through the day.

Tuesday, there is still a chance for showers and storms, but it’s not as widespread. By the latter half of the week, we see drier skies and temperatures just shy of 80.