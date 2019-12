Snow showers have made their way from the lakeshore to the Valley

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Snow showers have made their way from the lakeshore to the Valley.

Heavier snow bands started to set up over northern Trumbull County early Wednesday and continued moving south.

Heavier snow was recorded in Mineral Ridge at about 11 a.m.

Roads in many areas are snow-covered.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports 120 plows are out in the region treating roads.

There were 120 plows out as of 5:00 a.m. this morning all across District 4 treating the roads for your morning commute! Please give our drivers plenty of room while driving! #ODOTwinter #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/vWTDTiKDqi — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) December 18, 2019

