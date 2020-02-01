WATCH: Snow Again Tonight

Another system is bring some light snow showers to the Valley again tonight. Expect a dusting up to 1″ of accumulation overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a transition day as a warm front crosses the area. We will start off with morning clouds and a few lingering flurries before the SW winds start to clear the skies of clouds and bring milder temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be near 45 degrees.

Partly sunny skies for Monday with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday will approach 55 degrees, which is about 20 degree above our normal average high. The sunshine and warmth do not stick around very long. By Monday night, the clouds will return and rain showers will arrive for Tuesday. A few quick-moving systems will bring a rain and snow mix into the area for the remainder of the workweek. Check back here for the latest adjustments to the extended forecast.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple or Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.