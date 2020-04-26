WATCH: Slowly clearing out overnight

Breaking News
TONIGHT: Rain showers ending. Pockets of drizzle possible. Clouds decreasing towards Monday morning.
Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early. Becoming partly sunny.
High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers toward Tuesday morning. (40%)
Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or T-Storms likely. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 49

