WATCH: Slowly clearing out overnight

TONIGHT: Rain showers ending. Pockets of drizzle possible. Clouds decreasing towards Monday morning.
Low: 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early. Becoming partly sunny.
High: 57
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers toward Tuesday morning. (40%)
Low: 42
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 61
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or T-Storms likely. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 49