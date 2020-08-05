WATCH: Showers wrap up and sunshine sets in

A stray shower or two this morning, as temperatures are cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered clouds for your Wednesday afternoon and highs climbing to the mid 70s. Thursday begins our warm-up. We will be back toward 80 for our high Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The weekend once again feels like summer. Highs in the mid and upper 80s, with dry skies.

By the time you’re back to work Monday, the chance for rain and a few storms returns and lasts through Wednesday at least. Highs hold steady in the mid and upper 80s.