WATCH: Showers return soon

Weather

It will be cold enough tonight that a wintry mix or snow will be possible

MONDAY: Increasing clouds.
High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early. (30% AM)
High: 45 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 30

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 61 Low: 32

