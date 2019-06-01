WATCH: Showers and storms return for your weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Sunny to start the day on your Saturday
— Clouds arrive early in the afternoon…highs in the upper 70s
— Showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon
— Periods of showers and storms through Saturday night and into Sunday…lows in the upper 50s
— Showers and clouds to start your Sunday becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
— Cooler for your Sunday with highs in the upper 60s
— Even cooler for the start of next week with highs in the low-to-mid 60s Monday
— Sunny for Monday and Tuesday
— Warmer and more humid for the second half of next week with chances of showers and highs in the mid 70s
