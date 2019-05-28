WATCH: Severe storms will be possible today
The main threat will be from 2PM until 9PM
Tuesday Headlines:
- The threat for showers and storms will increase this afternoon into this evening
- Severe storms will be possible
- The main threat will be from 2PM-9PM
- Gusty winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible
- Storm Team 27 will be watching for possible rotation in storms
- Another round of storms is expected on Wednesday
Important weather links:
Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts