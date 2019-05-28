Weather

WATCH: Severe storms will be possible today

The main threat will be from 2PM until 9PM

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:26 PM EDT

WATCH: Severe storms will be possible today

Tuesday Headlines:
- The threat for showers and storms will increase this afternoon into this evening
- Severe storms will be possible
- The main threat will be from 2PM-9PM
- Gusty winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible
- Storm Team 27 will be watching for possible rotation in storms
- Another round of storms is expected on Wednesday

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories