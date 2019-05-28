WATCH: Severe storms will be possible today Video

Tuesday Headlines:

- The threat for showers and storms will increase this afternoon into this evening

- Severe storms will be possible

- The main threat will be from 2PM-9PM

- Gusty winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible

- Storm Team 27 will be watching for possible rotation in storms

- Another round of storms is expected on Wednesday

